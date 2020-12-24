The Paramount Ruler and Prescribed Authority, Olugbo of Ugboland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Frederick EnitiOlorunda Akinruntan (CON) has congratulated the good people of Ilaje and the entire Ondo State as they celebrate the Christmas of year 2020. Oba Akinruntan who is the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas , in the congratulatory message he personally signed at his palace in Ugbo, said celebrating the Yuletide calls for lavish gratitude to God Almighty , noting that we are all alive by his grace in the outgoing year 2020.

Oba Akinruntan posited that year 2020 has been a very turbulent one as it was one year that witnessed the outbreak and upsurge in the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic and also saw the unprecedented EndSARS protest that hoodlums hijacked which led to massive destruction of public and private property in the country.

The revered first class monarch maintained that having witnessed and survived these plethora of challenges as well as other individual challenges respectively encountered and surmounted , we have no reason not to roll out loud thanksgiving to God at this period as we celebrated the birth of Christ.

Olugbo thanked the people of Ugbo for their supports ever since he has assumed the stool of his forefathers eleven years ago, adding that the success of a Paramount ruler in any kingdom is hinged on the manifold support the people offer, stressing that he has enjoyed the cooperation of his people as well as his Council of chiefs.

Oba (DR.) Akinruntan reassured the people of Ilaje of economic development in the Coastal communities of Ondo State in the new year; he stressed that the planned establishment of a sea port at the riverine axis is a major mandate policy of the Government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu which will open Ondo Coastal corridors to a fertile , buoyant and accelerated economic growth that can make it compete favourably with the other oil producing areas of Nigeria.

On his projection for year 2021, Oba Akinruntan charged Nigerians to be more steadfast in their prayers , noting that if we all seek the face of God in all humility, He will cause our lot as Nigerians to be positive and highly favourable in the new year. ” As Christians, we should seek God’s intervention for our land with confidence and we should not lose hope on Nigeria. “It is typical of Nigerians to rain curses and condemnation on their leaders as if it was ghost who put them in power and not people’s popular votes. Rather curse and deride them, we should pray as a nation for them because the heart of all leaders is in the hand of God,” Oba Akinruntan said.

The royal father said the nation’s economy will jerk out of recession in the new year and prayed that year 2021 shall be a year of immeasurable prosperity for Nigerians both at home and in The Diaspora.