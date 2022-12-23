Olugbo Felicitates Christians At Christmas, Preaches Love And Perseverance

The Prescribed authority and Paramount ruler of Ugbo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, Okoro Ajiga 1, has congratulated Christians as they celebrate the year 2022 Christmas festivity.

The Chairman of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolutiom Council and former Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Obateru Akinruntan in a congratulatory statement he personally endorsed

at his palace in Ugbo and made available to the press, noted that to be alive from January till date is a function of grace that is divine which everyone whom God has kept alive must genuinely treasure and cherish.

Oba Akinruntan said the Bible admonishes Christians to give thanks at all times and in whatever condition, maintaining that being alive, being fit and healthy are more than adequate reasons to give thanks to God Almighty.

The first class monarch therefore appealed to Nigerians to see the birth of Christ as a reflection of God’s love for mankind, hence the need for us to love ourselves too, stressing that the serial exhibition of terrorism in the country, the brigandage, banditry and sundry crimes against humanity in Nigeria allude to absence of love among Nigerians.

Oba Akinruntan while preaching love said emphatically that as Nigerians regardless of tribe and tongue divergence, we need a strong sense of mutual understanding and collaboration to move Nigeria forward.

” On the occasion of this joyous celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, I appeal to Nigerians to love one another and allow the love of Christ to reflect in the way we relate with our fellow men.

” I also appeal to our sense of perseverance that we should add more to it as Nigerians. We need to believe more in the unity of Nigeria without bias to our diversity , we need to persevere more and show commitment to our resolve to sustain the Nigerian project particularly as the nation stands on the threshold of another historical general elections between February and March, 2023,” Oba Akinruntan noted.

He charged his Ugbo subjects to continue to be law abiding and to continue to live in peace , cooperating with Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in his bid to engender the development of the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

The Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Akinruntan prayed for a peaceful 2023 polls while wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

It will be recalled that Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Akinruntan was awarded with a special recognition as ‘ The Icon of Peace’ and Traditional Ruler of the moment in Nigeria on the 19th November, 2022; while on the 13th of December, the Paramount ruler and prescribed authority of Ugboland was presented with the special award of ” the Custodian of The African culture ” courtesy of the Festac at 45 Award of Excellence, which held at Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja

Hence his passion for a peaceful and progressive Nigeria as the year ends and as the nation gravitates towards the 2023 General elections.