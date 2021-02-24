Olugbo of Ugbo and Chairman , Ondo State Traditional Council of Monarchs, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan has expressed his hearty congratulations to the Billionaire Business Mogul, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim on his birthday.

Oba Akinruntan’s congratulatory message reads, ” I am proud to be a part of your special day. May you be blessed with many more years. Happy birthday Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, OFR, CFR.”

Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the Araba of Ikale Land is the founder, University of Fortune, Igbotako in Ondo South Senatorial District.