Olugbo Congratulates Bola Tinubu, Jimoh Ibrahim, Others

The Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, has congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the newly-elected senator representing Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim on their victories at the general election last Saturday.

Oba Akinruntan described Tinubu’s emergence at the keenly contested polls as a victory for the people of the federation.

This was contained in a statement from the palace of the Olugbo who is also the chairman of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council (YOCRC), a copy of which was made available to the Newsmen on Wednesday.

He charged the president-elect to be magnanimous in victory by constituting a collective government.

The monarch called on other presidential candidates to rally round the president-elect for the speedy development of the country.

Oba Akinruntan, who expressed confidence in Tinubu’s capability and competence in revamping the nation’s economy within reasonable time frame, called on Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the end and ensure a successful transition to the new government.

The statement reads inter alia: “It is pertinent to rejoice with other Nigerians and congratulate the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

“It has been a rough road traversed with patience and wisdom for the sake of taking rein of the country to direct the sail of the nation’s ship heading for the rock to a safe harbour.

“I want to salute the courage of Nigerians who, against all odds, chose to elect him as their president who has the wherewithal to fashion a better future for the present and generations yet unborn.

“I will implore our president-elect to be magnanimous in victory and run a collective government, shunning the usual ‘winner-takes-it-all’ syndrome.

“I also use this medium to congratulate Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator-elect of my senatorial district, Ondo South on his victory.

“It is a victory deserved because the people really reposed confidence in him that he would bring to bear his experience in the corporate world and expertise in international business dealings in reshaping our district.

“I congratulate all other contestants who emerged as winners of our seats at the National Assembly,” he said.