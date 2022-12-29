Olugbo celebrates church’ end of year Thanksgiving, says it is good to appreciate God at all times

The Minister in charge, Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Zion , Ugbo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, CON has celebrated the annual end of year Thanksgiving Service of the church; the C and S Church of Zion annual Thanksgiving holds every 28th December at Ugboland, the headquarters of the entire Ugbo Kingdom.

Community heads , head of zion churches and parishioners of the white garment church across Ugbo attended the Thanksgiving session as the auditorium was filled to the brim.

The two Bible readings for the Thanksgiving Service were taken from The Book of Isaiah chapter 60 verse 1 to the end and The Book of Revelation. Chapter 19 verse 1 to 16. Both Bible readings were read respectively by Miss Mathar Aladetan and Baba Alakoso Agbetuyi Idowu, the secretary of Baales of Ugbo Kingdom.

The Thanksgiving was punctuated by series of zionist gospel songs and melodies led by the church choir.

In his sermon, Oba Frederick Akinruntan, who took his Bible reference from the 2nd Book of Samuel stressed that it is God who enthrones Kings and same God dethrones kings for his own pleasure, adding that anyone who enthrones himself will be dethroned by God. He advised position seekers to first and foremost seek the face of God and know his mind because the opinion of God trounces man’s opinions on all issues, even as he maintained that God rules and will continue to rule in the affairs of men.

He said Prophets of old sought the face of God and that was why they never made pronouncements that would not come to pass, adding that every child of God is a Prophet and seeking God’s face should be more encouraged now that we are going into a new year so that we will be able to have a discerning spirit and will not allow our flesh and heartly desires to minister to our soul in form of prophecies.

Olugbo said, ” this Thanksgiving is our annual exercise in the Zion church; it is the tradition of our forefathers. I met it like that and over the years we have sustained it.

” Myself and Lene of blessed memory were together buoying this flourishing tradition of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Zion and today we cannot deny the fact that God has been faithful to those of us who have been steadfast in the service.

” We thank God for the church, we thank God for the nation, we have enjoyed God’s benefit as one nation and we are alive to witness the close of another year ebbing out. Need I say it is fit amd proper to praise and appreciate God?

” Brethren, we are gathered here today to bless God for his unceasing love and unending protection over our lives from January to December, so we shall dance to praise God as we are very confident that God inhabits the praise of his people, ” His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Akinruntan, who doubles as the Spiritual Head of the church added.

A major feature of the program was an elaborate dance offering to The Lord with adequate Zion melodies .