Olowo To Grace CIPM Annual Confab In Ondo

Members and new executive commitee of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria( CIPM), Ondo State branch have chosen the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbolagade Ogunoye, as the special guest of honour for their forthcoming annual conference.

The state Chairman of the institute, Mr Ageh Ayodeji, who disclosed that the conference would hold on September 29, 2022 in Akure, the state capital, paid a courtesy visit to the monarch on Tuesday, 13th September 2022.

Appreciating the first-class traditional ruler for honouring and accepting their visitation, Mr. Ageh noted that the experience garnered during the years of service of the monarch while in public service would indeed aid his success in his new responsibility as the traditional ruler of one the oldest kingdoms in Africa.

He, however, condoled with the monarch on the lives lost during the attack on the kingdom by terrosits, praying that such evil would not happen in the kingdom again.

The CIPM’s chairman prayed that God would continue to bring peace tand prosperity to the kingdom.

Responding, the Olowo congratulated the new executive of the institute, which he belonged to when in civil service, describing them as capable hands to manage the affairs of the institute.

He, therefore, appreciated the executive for finding him worthy to be the special guest of honour, saying the conference would be an eye-opener to all participants and in line with the institute’s mandate.

The monarch acknowledged that the institute had empowered him while in service to handle affairs of the Kingdom and function efficiently despite the various challenges.

Oba Ogunoye described his kingdom as a land of honour, tradition and festivals and that his people “pride themselves in those principles and live by our traditions.”

Speaking on the attack on his kingdom, he said some of the perpetrators of the evil act had been apprehended and would be prosecuted for justice to be served.

He, therefore, said: “We need to be security-conscious to make the workplace safe and this in turn will make security great at large.”

The Olowo disclosed that due to the incident, the Igogo festival which usually holds in September has been restricted to rites and prayers, while the festivity aspect has been suspended.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the institute, Mrs. Pamela Elekwachi, disclosed that the theme of the conference is “Building A Culture Of Security: The Role Of HR.

She said resource persons were carefully chosen across academia, media, security, public sector, healthcare and HR to do justice to the theme

CIPM is the regulatory body for the practice of Human Resource Management in Nigeria established in 1968. It’s chartered by Decree No. 58 of 1992 and charged with the responsibility of regulating the practice of Human Resource Management in Nigeria.

It is also mandated to promote excellence in the acquisition and application of knowledge and skills by practitioners, thereby contributing to sustainable national development.

The CIPM Annual National Conference themed *Leading people, Growing Nations* will hold on 17th- 21st October, 2022 at Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.