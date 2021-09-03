The Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye II, and the Deputy Rector(Admin and Dev.), Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Dr. Alagha Adelanke have described as commendable the sports competition organised by Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation for youths in Owo and Ose local government areas.



In his address at event on Thursday evening, the monarch, who was represented by Mr. Samuel Adewale, said using sports to develop and take away youths from crimes is a good gesture.

He noted that was why he established Olowo Football Competitions among secondary schools in the kingdom.

The deputy Rector, who is an engineer, said the gesture by Dr. Oshodi, a Canada-based medical doctor from the town, would go a long way in boosting sporting inclination of youths in Owo.

He appreciated the psychiatrist for exploring all means to develop youths in the kingdom particularly by paying bursary, awarding schorlarship and organising JAMB forms for students.

The deputy Rector said: “I will like to thank our illustrious and industrious son, Dr. Abiola Oshodi for his act of benevolence, philanthropy, kindness and unparalleled ingenuity. He is a community developer, a youth friendly philanthropist, a silent achiever, an astute and erudite scholar who has pleasure in investing in human capacity building and progression. This will no doubt take them away from the streets and stem down the current wave in social vices and nefarious activities.”

Aliyu Hussein Taye, the chairman,

Organising Committee of the competition, described the event as a great one that brought all and sundry together to compete for the trophies. Real Ifon FC of Ose won the match, defeating Emalex FC, Owo 1-0, while the 3rd place was won by Owomade Metropol FC.

Present at the event are His Royal Majesty, Oba Ebenezer Adewumi Ogunmolasuyi, The Olupenmen of Upenmen land, Chairman of Owo Local Government Area, Hon. Chief Samuel Adegbegi among others.