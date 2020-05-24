The Paramount Ruler and Prescribed Authority, Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has congratulated Muslims in Ondo State and Nigeria on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ayodeji Owolabi, the monarch stressed the importance of putting the lessons learned during Ramadan into practice beyond the season, and urged them to avoid acts forbidden by Islam after Ramadan.

Oba Agbede also appealed to Muslims’ brothers and sisters to sustain the lessons of Ramadan and replicate same in their daily lives for a better society and in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times. He said celebration of Eid-el-Fitr which marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, goes beyond merry making with one another, but a period of total submission to the will of Allah (SAW) as demonstrated during the fasting period.

He said they should be guided by the spirit of total abstinence, keeping away from all vices and imbibing the teachings and pious lifestyles of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

While congratulating them on completing this spiritually significant month of sacrifice, the monarch urged them to imbibe the true virtues of Islam, which are grounded in love for our fellow man and living in peace with all our neighbours.

He said Ramadan was a period of prayer, thanksgiving, benevolence, forgiveness, spiritual training and self-examination, and urged them to use this period to pray fervently for unhindered peace, progress and unity of our dear Sunshine State as the Gubernatorial election approaches, and for the grace to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 Pandemic, that has ravaged the nations of the world.

He therefore charged all citizens to reflect on how to contribute meaningfully towards making Nigeria great and pray for greater strength and unity in our diversity.