As the Christians all over the world mark this year’s Easter, to commemorate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus, the Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede wishes to express his heartfelt congratulatory message to the faithfuls.

He said they should remember the ultimate sacrifice of our Lord Jesus for mankind in His death and resurrection. According to him, this sacrifice brought redemption to mankind.

Oba Agbede said the Christianity we enjoy today and our salvation is a product of inestimable sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ on the cross at the Calvary. He said this season should serve as a reminder to all for the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ.

He stressed that, Easter is a season for sober reflection on our lives and the restoration of our individual covenant with God. He urged us to forgive one another as Almighty God forgave us through the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, His dear son.

The monarch reiterated the need for everyone to collectively imbibe the spirit of love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, and to reflect on these values towards promoting and strengthening the foundation of love, peace and harmony.

He said we should unite with one another, by working in the spirit of togetherness and to exercise collective tolerance and ready to make sacrifices.

He therefore prayed that the joys of Easter and the blessings of Christ’s infinite grace for mankind fill our lives, families, communities, state and nation at large.