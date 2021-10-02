says he is a good ambassador and should be emulated by all

In a press statement made available to Newsmen today at the National Secretariat of the Union, the National President of the Indigenous Students’ Association in Owo Local Government, Omotayo Ajibola joyfully Celebrates with Dr. Abiola Oshodi for witnessing a new year

“On behalf of all Owo Local Government Students both home and in diaspora, I joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate and Celebrate with the Celebrant on this auspicious occasion of his birthday” he Said

The National President who describes Abiola Oshodi as a blessing to this generation, also said the Owo Born- Canada base gentle man is one of the Numerous Able hands in the kingdom who have invested meaningfully in the Youths and Students within and outside Owo Local Government

The Students Leader who appeal to all (most especially) emerging Leaders in and outside Owo Local Government to emulate the Celebrant, also describe Abiola Oshodi as a Man, who has dignified himself on severally occasion through his various contributions to Human capacity building.

The Students Union leader praises Abiola Oshodi for his unending passion for humanity as demonstrated through his Foundation.

In his word

“Within the space of two years, Dr. Abiola Oshodi has Awarded scholarship and bursaries to over 500 Students’ in and outside Owo Local Government and this is just few of his numerous contributions towards human capital development in his Motherland…”

“Despite the fact that he is far away from home, Abiola Oshodi has Insisted on building more bridges instead of walls and embraced all with opened arms irrespective of the age or status”

“We pray that our Almighty God will continue to keep him safe for us, and may he live longer, stronger and healthier” Leo Omotayo Ajibola Said

Dr. Abiola Oshodi, is an Owo Born and Canadian based Doctor, Philanthropist, Politician and Businessman

He is the Founder of Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation, and the CEO Triple A and T Integrated Farm, Ipenmen