By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

The leadership of Okitipupa local government APC has embarked on continuos distributions of facemasks to it’s members and indigents persons in the local government.

For now, 800 facemasks were distributed per each of the 13 wards that made up the local government.

One of the 4-man Committee in charge of the distributions, Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku said the distribution was to encourage beneficiaries to continue to imbibed the use of facemasks in protecting themselves and others during this COVID-19 period.

He also used the medium to call on others to follow Government’s guidelines and adhere to hygenic practices of hand washing, use of hands sanitizers, physical distancing and avoidance of crowded places.

The distributions which was held simultaneously in all the 13 wards in the local government in strict compliance with Government directives on physical Distancing had representatives of all the Units of the various wards in attendance.

Meanwhile, all the 13 wards of Okitipupa local government APC this evening simultaneously held their wards meeting where they declared their unflinching support for the Re-election of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in coming primary and real Election.

They said they took the decision after painstakingly reviewing the leadership style of the Governor, describing his governance style as best and the achievements recorded so far by his administration as unprecedented.