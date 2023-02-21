Okitipupa LG Wins Jimoh Ibrahim Football Tourney

Team Okitipupa has emerged winner of the first edition of Ondo South Unity Football Tournament sponsored by the standard bearer of All Progressives Congress, APC, for Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR.

The final match was a tension soaked tackle played at Ore Mini Stadium along Ore- Aye-Okitipupa Road, Ore on Monday.

The soccer encounter was watched by a large crowd from the six local governments of Okitipupa, Odigbo, Ile-Oluji /Oke-Igbo, Irele, Ilaje and Ese Odo, and it was a testimony that there are highly skilled footballers in Ondo South Senatorial district whose skills are being brought to the fore courtesy of the soccer enthusiasm of The Araba of Ikaleland, Dr.Jimoh Ibrahim.

The first half of the match ended in a barren draw.

Much as there were no goals delivered at full time, the Okitipupa side demonstrated supremacy from beginning to the end.

Respite however came their ways as they were able to convert four penalty kicks while the opponents managed to score a goal.

While decorating the teams for the second and first positions respectively, the Araba and billionaire captain of industry, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, appreciated all the participating teams across Ondo South that participated in the competition from the preliminary stage to the final.

He promised to expand the tournament’s horizon in the next edition.

Earlier in her address, Chief Coordinator of the competition and Chairman of Ese Odo Local Government, Mrs. Folawe Sipas – Aluko, commended the APC candidate for the February 25 election for organizing the tournament.

She also appreciated all the players, their coaches as well as members of the organising committee.

Sipasi – Aluko said that the the fascinating soccer exhibition was a friendly affair where there was no victor nor vanquish.

The chairman of the winning local government, Honourable Igbekele Akinrinwa, who expressed joy that ‘his team’ won the first edition of the competition, prayed that Jimoh Ibrahim would win the forthcoming election with a landslide victory.

The ‘Man of the Match’ was awarded to Sylvester Odirih of Okitipupa Local Government team, who displayed high soccer skills and dazzled the spectators with his footballing proficiency.

Trophies were presented to both teams that played in the final. They also received medals and cash gifts from Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the sole sponsor of the competition.

Ibrahim while addressing newsmen on the fringe of the event assured that when he goes to the Senate, he will empower the youths and help them bring to the fore their skills and potentials.