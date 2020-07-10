The Chairman Okitipupa Local Government, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya has described the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has being gender friendly considering how he has been giving women their rightful place in governance and politics.

He stated this yesterday in Okitipupa Local Government secretariat multipurpose hall while playing host to the APC State Women Leader, Mrs. Morenike Witherspoon ; the Ondo Southern Senatorial women leader, Mrs. Mosun Odukale; the six APC LG women leaders in the six local governments, and all the sixty-six(66) Wards women leaders in Ondo South senatorial district.

The program which was aimed at mobilizing the women in the district for the second term bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu considering his numerous achievements and giant strides most especially in the area of infrastructural development which has made the State an investors destination.

Abayomi stressed that despite the dwindling revenues and the huge debts inherited by the Akeredolu administration, the Governor has been able to transform the state through massive infrastructural development across the 18 LGAs.

The LG boss therefore charged all the women leaders and their assistants who came from all the 66 wards in the southern senatorial district to mobilise themselves for the actualization of Governor Akeredolu second term ambition so as to continue with the good work.

He however described the defection of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde as inconsequential to the electoral value of the Governor’s because both have lost relevance as far as Ondo State politics is concerned

According to the LG boss , their actions is not unexpected because of their overzealousness and betrayal tendencies .

In her own remarks, the State woman leader, Hon (Mrs) Morenike Witherspoon thanked the women leaders for their support towards the re-election of the governor.

She specifically thanked the Ondo South Senatorial woman leader, Hon (Mrs) Mosun Odukale for her initiative in bringing the women leaders and their assistance across the district together with the aim of renew their support for Governor Akeredolu second term bid.

She assured them that the Governor and the First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu will continue to place priority on any issues relating to women.

She listed the Brecan foundation, the widows Initiative as part of the First Lady pet projects which was designed to bring succour to the women.

In her own good will message, Ondo South Senatorial woman leader, Mrs. Mosun Odukale appreciated all the women leaders for their continue support for the Aketi mandate which she described as very encouraging and unprecedented.

The occasion was well attended with the Chairman, Irele LG, Hon. Akinbiola Nicholas, Chairman Ilaje LG, Hon. Otito Atikase, , Chairperson, Okitipupa LG, Mrs. Mary Adesanya and other Chairpersons from the local governments of Irele, Ese Odo, Ilaje , Ile Oluji /Oke Igbo, Senior special assistant to the governor on women mobilization (South) Hon. Mrs. Morenike Alaka among others in attendance.