… Encourages more women’s participation in politics.

Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC), Okitipupa Local Government chapter has vowed to do whatever it takes to have a United and prosperous party that all will be proud of.

Speaking shortly after the State stakeholders meeting of the party held in Akure on Friday, the leaders all agreed that there is the need for more party members engagement through regular meetings, youths mobilization, more women’s participation and more financial contributions particularly from party leaders.

The Secretary to Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu who is from the Local Government opined that, given women more participation in the fort coming APC Congresses was a deliberate attempt to enhance women participation in party politics.

She therefore urged women to be actively involved in the coming Congress saying, “APC is the best platform for women to thrive politically” .

In addition, she enjoined leaders and members of the party in the LG to be more committed to a United and winning party with a greater sense of fair dealings saying that she was proud of APC performance in the last gubernatorial election in the LG.

The immediate past Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu charged all the leaders to be effective communicators and ensured that party members have understanding of stronger and United APC in the LG.

Equally too, the leaders urged APC leaders and members to rise to the defence of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, in order to advance his ongoing developmental strides in the Sunshine State.

This initiative, they said, is to engendering synergy between Akeredolu-led government and the people of the State.