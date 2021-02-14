By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga

The Leader of Okitipupa LG All Progressives Congress ( APC ) who is also Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu and his amiable wife, Mrs Busola Agagu revalidated their APC membership few minutes ago in their Unit 004, Iju-Odo/ Iju-Oke/ Erekiti Ward in Okitipupa LG.

The Iju Odo born APC chieftain commended the registrants for their abiding faith in APC.

“We are thankful of the registrants for their love and faith in our noble and great party, APC” , he said.

Continued, Agagu declared that, “APC has always be strong and patriotic to the yearnings of our people as we the leaders appreciates our members as we pledge our commitments to the party and our people” .

“APC in Okitipupa LG is stronger now than we were before” , he further said.