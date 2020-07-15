By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration re-election bid is been greatly strengthened by his risen profile of remarkable accomplishments in developments in the last three and half years in the area of Education, Health, Infrastructures, Agriculture, Economic Diversification, Urban Renewal, Industrialization and Empowerment.

Reaffirming these issues are the local Government and all the 13 wards Executives of Okitipupa LG APC in a meeting held today at Okitipupa’s residence of SUBEB Boss, Princess Oladunni Odu.

In his opening speech, the Leader of the party in Okitipupa LG who is also Ondo State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu hailed both the party leaders and party Executives for their commitments and sacrifices.

“On behalf of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, we thank you sincerely for your sacrifices and loyalty, and I want you to know that we are extremely grateful and we are very proud of your commitments, dedication and sacrifices in re-electing Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu” .

Agagu further said that, the July 20 APC Governorship Primary Election would be a watershed moment in Ondo State, nothing that the poll will put those who build their aspirations on lies and propaganda to the proper place they belong.

Facing the joyous Delegates, the Iju Odo born Politician further said, “our messages to you all today is that we should stay the course and vote for Akeredolu…let it not be said that Okitipupa LG APC Delegates fails to vote for re-electing Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on July 20” .

Thereafter, Agagu announced a donation of One Hundred Thousand Naira ( #100,000 ) each to all the 13 wards in the LG and another monetary donations to all the local Government party Executives which was redeemed immediatetly through their various Chairmen.

In his own messages to the Delegates, Okitipupa Local Government Chairman, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya said “Akeredolu is a renaissance worth supporting” .

Continued, Adesanya said “the massive infrastructural projects finished and ongoing across the State all within the last three and half years, it only take a financial acumen and much needed discipline to be able to drive Ondo State with obvious financial constraints that the State is faced with” .

To Hon Igbekele Akinrinwa who is the Okitipupa LG APC Chairmanship candidate in the forthcoming Local Government Election declared that “iam impressed with Akeredolu’s government…I never believed that a Governor will come and achieve so much in so short a time and with second term of AKETI, progress will never be interrupt” .

While responding, all the Local Government Party Executives with all the 13 wards Executives in the local government re-affirmed their supports and loyalty in re-electing Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, saying that Akeredolu deserves a second term ticket based on his performance in office.

Led by the local government Party Chairman, Hon Bode Ikulala who said, “with Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Sterling performance so far, the urgent concern for now is to consolidate on the gains of Akeredolu’s purposeful leadership” .

“This is a Clarion call on all stakeholders particularly we the party executives to be concerned, active and supportive of Akeredolu’s Second Term bid by voting be massively for him on July 20”, he said.

TO ALL THE DELEGATES…

Are you going to vote those aspirants that ganged up for your dissolution, which was flatly rejected by the National Caretaker Committee of APC ?

OR,

Are you not going to vote for the Aspirant who stood solidly by you till this hour ?

The time to soul search is now.

