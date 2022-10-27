Okitipupa Council Boss, Others visit Jimoh Ibrahim ….

.appreciate him for support after Endsars crisis.

The Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State and members of his executive on Thursday paid a thank you visit to billionaire business mogul and candidate of All Progressives Congress for Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, for his support for the Council during the EndSARS crisis.

Leading the Council executive and some members of staff of the Council, the Vice Chairman, Hon, Ola Iwaeni, who represented the Chairman, Hon Igbekele Akinrinwa, said the visit became necessary to express their appreciation to the proprietor of Fortune University, Igbotako in Okitipupa local government, for his financial support to the Council for the renovation of the secretariat torched by protesters during the crisis.

Iwaeni, who represented the Council chairman, disclosed that the APC senatorial candidate in Ondo South donated a sum of N10million to the Council for the renovation of its secretariat vandalized by the protesters.

According to Hon. Iwaeni, “This visit is to thank Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim for his donation of N10m for rebuilding of our local government secretariat that was destroyed by EndSARS protesters.

“The magnitude of the destruction was so much, but Dr. Ibrahim gave us assistance when he became aware of our plight without even appealing for assistance.

“He knew we were faced with a great challenge of how to raise fund to rebuild the secretariat seriously destroyed by EndSARS protesters

Iwaeni said the people of the area will work for the victory of Araba, Jimoh Ibrahim as he vies to represent Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

“We promise to work for you as you are going for Ondo South senatorial election next year February. We will support you and vote for you.”

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Okitipupa Branch, who was among the team, Comrade Adesokan Niyi said: “I am delighted to be here today on behalf of the executive Chairman, the management and the entire staff of Okitipupa local government that are here for a thank you visit to express our profound gratitude for your act of philanthropy as you donated the sum of N10m towards the reconstruction of public infrastructure (I e. Okitipupa local government secretariat, destroyed during the last national EndSARS protest in October, 2020.

“Your unparallel sense of community development and patriotism is well documented sir and appreciated by the people in the Local Government area and beyond. The foot prints of your humanitarian interventions in the society is visible and underscores the love you have for your people at large.

“For who much is given much is expected. The entire workers of the Okitipupa Local Government have resolved to support you in the forthcoming election. We are going to take the campaign to the six (6) local areas of south Senatorial district because our ember cover these areas.”

In his welcome address at the Faculty of Law of the university, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, who took the visitors round the facilities of the institution, commended the visitors for showing appreciation for the support he gave to the Council.

He noted that his decision to give a helping hand to the Council wasn’t for political aggrandisement, but rather he realised government could not do all things.

Dr. Ibrahim promised to support the Council by organising special trainings for the staffers of the Council through the varsity when completed.

“I must commend you for deeming it fit to visit me at this point in time to express your appreciation for my support for the rebuilding on the Council secretariat which was torched by protesters during the EndSARS crisis.

“We all know that it is fool hardy to think government would do or provide everything for us.

“During that period a lot of structures and properties were affected and government at the time had a lot on its hand to fix.

“I believe we don’t need to allow our workers at the Council Secretariat to be working under the tree, hence the need to do the needful by assisting in ensuring the Secretariat is renovated on time.

“The university will be completed soonest because we already procured all the materials needed for the structures.

“When completed, we shall design a special programme for the staffers of the Council to support in area of human capacity building.

“By God’s grace and your support and that of the entire people of Ondo South senatorial district, when I get to the Senate, I will ensure the Federal Government take a step on treating the issue of power supply challenges in our district.

“This is where I grew up and I am familiar with the people’s challenges, I will ensure these challenges are solved one after the other to provide a new lease of life for our people.

“I, therefore, solicit your support for me in the general elections coming up in February next year for Ondo South to wear a new look through quality representation.

“Just ensure you get your permanent voter’s cards (PVC) ready so that you can decide who represents you at the Senate in 2023.” Dr. Jimoh added.