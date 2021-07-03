Steve Ovirih.

The support for the government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu received a boost early in the week as leaders of All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Okitipupa Local Government Area have collectively pledged their loyalty to the APC led administration in Ondo State.

The APC leaders from Okitipupa in Ondo South Senatorial District gave this indication in the course of their congratulatory visit to the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Princess Barr. Catherine Oladunni Odu in her office at Alagbaka , Akure, the Ondo State capital.

While speaking on behalf of Okitipupa APC stalwarts , the APC Caretaker Chair , Okitipupa Local Government, Mr. Bode Ikulala noted that Governor Akeredolu has shown his love for the people of Okitipupa by deeming it very fit to appoint their daughter to a key position in his government, stressing that the Governor has also given due diligence to the affirmative action of empowering women in government by appointing a female to the prominent position of Secretary to the State Government and when the Governor wanted to break this record, he considered the Amazon of Ondo State politics, Princess Odu for the job.

“On this we are appreciative and indeed very grateful to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and we are ever than before very ready to build our unalloyed support and unflinching loyalty round the Government of Akeredolu because as a cohesive party his success is our pride and joy,” Bode Ikulala stressed.

Earlier in his speech, the Executive Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Council, Hon. Akinrinwa saluted the commitment and steadfastness of all party members in Okitipupa Local Government, noting that he is delighted that all party faithfuls have shown solidarity to the ideals of APC.

All Progressives Congress Southern Senatorial Chairman, Dr. Deji Oyedele congratulated Gov. Akeredolu who has just marked his first one hundred days in office. He said there is a bond between members of APC in Ondo South and Governor Akeredolu and their unmatched patriotism is never in doubt.

Hon Ola Oguntimehin who also spoke at the event said, ” we are proud of Gov. Akeredolu for making one of our own the first female SSG in Ondo State. We are equally proud of our own Princess Oladunni Odu, a glowing star and special gift from Ikale nation to Ondo State, nay the world.”

An Ondo State APC Cieftain, and immediate past Honorable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu noted at the event that Gov. Akeredolu’s records are very impressive and deserving of commendation by all men and women of good conscience, adding that the people of Okitipupa Local Government remain expectant of more to come to the Local Government Area from Governor Akeredolu. ” We repose trust in the government of Arakunrin Akeredolu as he continues to lead , mould , guide and illuminate the path in Ondo State on the onward journey to attaining the dream of the founding fathers of the Sunshine State,” Pastor Femi Agagu said.

In her response, Princess Oladunni Odu, the Ondo State SSG said the visit was a clear indication of the testimony of love that Okitipupa APC leaders have for her. She said she appreciated their prayers and has enjoyed their cooperation.

Princess Odu said she has every reason to be grateful to God Almighty who makes all things beautiful in their own time. “I have every reason to be grateful to God for His grace upon me as I was pleasantly surprised on my appointment as the first female Secretary to Ondo State Government.

” I sincerely thank our amiable Governor , Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu , SAN, his wife, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu and all APC leaders for deeming me qualified for this appointment.

” It is my desire to succeed on this job , regardless of the fact that the job is very tasking and challenging. So, more than ever before, I solicit your unalloyed support and unceasing prayers, ” Princess Odu maintained.

She said the visit has further sown the seed of love , adding that regular leaders and stakeholders meeting in Okitipupa Local Government must be sustained so that it will continue to provide an avenue to touch base with the rank and file of the APC household in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

” One good medium of further enhancing the unity of of our party in our Local Government is to ensure we hold constant meeting at all levels of the party structure from time to time,” the Ondo State SSG added.

Princess Odu thanked all the APC leaders from Okitipupa and noted that she will continue to count on their support.