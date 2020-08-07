By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

Ahead of October 10 Ondo State Gubernatorial Election, all the leaders of APC Okitipupa LG chapter has promised total support for the Re-election of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as Ondo State Governor.

This was the outcome of leaders meeting hosted by APC Leader in the LG who is also the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu in Akure today.

According to the leaders, the Administration of the Ondo State Governor has provided exemplary leadership to the people of the State.

“In about three and a half years in the life span of Akeredolu’s administration, majority of those living in the State are very proud, happy and satisfied with the purposeful style of Leadership that Akeredolu has provided the good people of Ondo State” , stated Agagu.

Continued Agagu said, “Akeredolu has provided progressive, pragmatic and dynamic policies for the lives of millions of people positively across the state” .

To SUBEB Chairman, Princess Oladunni Odu “under Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State people have witnessed absolute commitment, the sincerity of purpose, honesty and respect for rule of law, transparency and accountability in practical terms in Ondo State” .

Another stakeholder of APC from the LG, Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku said ” within three and a half years, we saw a government that is responsible and responsive to the needs of the people” .

“We have seen a government that will not make noise but wisely operate in a manner that could be described as the ‘Talk and Do’Governor” , said Eniku.

To Hon Ola Oguntimehin, Ondo State are one people with one common heritage, hopes and aspirations and therefore urged voters to rally round Akeredolu’s administration by voting massively for APC on October 10 Gubernatorial Election so as to ensure sustainace of peace and development in the State.

In the words of Bombay Ladi-Okunniga, “government is a collective responsibility and the cooperation and support of the people by voting for APC on October 10 is a major contributing factor to the success of Akeredolu’s ongoing transformation of the State” .

The leadership of the party in the LG equally expressed their joy on the ongoing resurfacing of Broad Street Okitipupa and greatly thanked the purposeful leadership of Hon Femi Agagu.

The leaders therefore assured the leadership of APC in the State and Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of their loyalty and preparedness to go on house to house campaign for the victory of October 10.

Meanwhile, all is set for the visit to Okitipupa LG by the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on August 13.

During the one day visit, Akeredolu is expected to commission some developmental buildings and some inner roads constructed by his administration in Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology Okitipupa ( OSUSTECH ).