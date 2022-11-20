Oke, Odu Storm Ilaje As Jimoh Ibrahim Rounds Off Ilaje Wards Tour

Strong chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South senatorial district on Sunday stormed Ilaje Local Government Area in company of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim in his ward-to-ward familiarization tour.

Barrister Olusola Oke, SAN, one of the governorship aspirants in the last gubernatorial primaries of APC and the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu joined the candidates of APC in Ondo South as he concluded the tour of all wards in the island communities.

Addressing the people, the billionaire business mogul did not hide his displeasure about the living condition of residents of the communities.

He assured them that he would, as a matter of urgency, push for Federal Government intervention in providing a conducive environment for the people and provide an enabling platform to turn around their businesses and trades.

Dr.Ibrahim said: “It is a glaring thing that your environment does not give room for good living standard and your businesses to improve.

“I will prioritise my programmes as I get to the Senate to make demand for how this environment could be turn around.

“If government provides the necessary facilities, this area will become a tourist’s site.

” Your businesses and trade would improve as there would be accessibility and more patronage.”

Barrister Oke charged the people to vote for Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim as the senator representing the district at the Senate.

He also called on them to vote for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates of the party in the district in the 2023 general elections.

The SSG, Princess Odu assured the people that Dr. Ibrahim would give them responsible and responsive representation at the Senate.

She, therefore, implored them to vote for all candidates of APC in the general elections.

Jimoh Ibrahim visited Ahari ward, Etika ward, Mahin ward 3 and Mahintedo ward 4 to round off the ward-to-ward familiarization tour of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.