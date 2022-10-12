Home NewsCommunity News OKA MONARCH CONGRATULATES AKEREDOLU ON NATIONAL HONOUR.
OKA MONARCH CONGRATULATES AKEREDOLU ON NATIONAL HONOUR.

The Olubaka of Oka Akoko,Oba(Dr) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye,OON on behalf of Oka Chiefs-In-Council and the entire People of Oka felicitates with the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN on the National Honour Commander of the Oder of the Niger,CON bestowed on him by President Mohammed Buhari,GCFR.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to the Governor Olubaka stated that in your chosen career as a Legal Practitioner you got to the peak as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria,SAN,you were also elected as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association and a a Leader of the the Bar your Competence and Courage was unmatched.

My Dear Arakunrin,since your assumption in office as the Governor of our Sunshine State you have contributed significantly to confront the numerous challenges facing the Nigeria Nation in general,the South West and Ondo State in particular.
In your capacity as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum,you spearheaded the creation of the South West Security Network code named AMOTEKUN even when your numerous loyalists feared such move might cost you your second term bid as Governor,but instead you embraced the safety of your people above your own personal consideration with astounding devotion.

I rejoice with you,your family and the good people of Ondo State to celebrate a Governor whose vision and passion are for his people,yet bold,courageous and very blunt on issues of National Interest.
Congratulations once again Arakunrin.

