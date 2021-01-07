Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo has described the retired Director of Public and Media Relations in the Ministry, Mr. Akinfolayan Owanikin as unique, diligent and outstanding journalist whose positive impacts can never be forgotten in the Ministry.

The Information Commissioner and Owanikin at a Pen Down Ceremony organised by the Ministry to honour the former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council who retired from the public service.

He said the celebrant is not just his professional colleague but also a dependable officer, adding that the civil service is a place of many temptations where serving for 35 years is not an easy task, described the celebrant as a committed officer who worked and retired meritoriously.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Youths Development and Sports, Barr. Akindotun Owanikin appreciated Management and entire staff of Ministry of Information and Orientation for the support given to his younger brother while in service and for organising retirement ceremony for him.

The Youths and Sports Commissioner said all the qualities exhibited by the celebrant were virtues inherited from their father.

He appreciated the Ministry for given his brother the opportunity to rise to the position of Director before retirement.

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Niran Adeyemo appreciated God for the meritorious and successful career of the celebrant who he described as a vibrant officer.

Mr. Adeyemo congratulated Owanikin for putting his best while serving Ondo State government, urged him to continue to do his best even at retirement because he is still active.

Speaking on behalf of Journalist in the state, Chairman of the Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Tona Aderoboye described Owanikin as a consummate professional colleague who has pay his dues to the development of the pen profession within and outside the state.