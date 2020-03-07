Ojaja II Principal Cup: Oyetola, Shina Peller, others storm Ile-Ife as Oduduwa College retains trophy

The Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II played host to Governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Kajola/Itesiwaju Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, an Assistant Technical Director, Nigerian Football Federation, Mr. Siji Olagunju and other dignitaries at the Oduduwa College football pitch for the grand finale of the second edition of the Ojaja II Principal Cup, on Monday in Ile Ife.

The final match between Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife and Progress Academy, Modakeke-Ife which began with a kick off by Ooni Ogunwusi after touring the entire field of play with ball in his legs. In the field of play, it was an easy ride for Oduduwa college after Adebiyi Pelumi opened the scoreline in the first minute, twenty-six seconds of the game after which Adeboye Jeremiah doubled with a penalty kick before the close of half time.

Progress Academy then became confused on what to do to survive the tide in the second half but their trouble was doubled when Adebiyi Pelumi fired in a bicycle kick to hand Oduduwa College a clear lead to win the second edition of the prestigious principal cup like it did in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Fakunle Unity Government High School, Osogbo won the third place after beating Ife City High School, Ile-Ife through penalty kick after playing 1:1 draw.

As the overall winner of the tournament, Oduduwa College, Ile Ife has won itself a brand new 18-seater bus and N500,000 cash price, Progress Academy, Modakeke-Ife won a cash price of N300,000 as the first runner-up while Fakunle Unity Government High School, Osogbo bagged N150,000 cash prize.

In the individual prize category, Adegbaju Abiodun (Oduduwa College) emerged as the next rated player, Adekunle Fatai (Progress) was the highest goal scorer while Ogunmefun Anointing (Ife City College) got crowned as best goalkeeper.

While addressing newsmen, Governor Oyetola who was represented by Osun State Commissioner for youths and Sports, Mr. Yemi Lawal thanked the Ooni for the initiative.

“Mr Governor is a man of the grassroots that’s why he’s do much in love with this Kabiyesi’s grassroots soccer tournament. I am marveled by the crowd here, this is an indication that grassroot sports is very much alive in Osun, and I am going to fully report to Mr Governor. We as a government will support the next edition with all our mights to ensure that our younger ones are well motivated”. The Commissioner noted.

In the same vein, an Assistant Technical Director of the Nigerian Football Federation, Mr. Siji Olagunju explained that it is time that the government at all levels rise up to the task of sports development and capacity building for Nigeria’s teeming young population.

Among the players who could not hide his joy, Adegbaju Abiodun who emerged as the next rated future player told newsmen that he count himself lucky to have participated in the highly placed football competition.

“In the next five years, I want to see myself playing football in England with Liverpool Football Club.” He noted with a smile.

Others who were present to watch the match are; Chairman, Oyo State Road Management Agency, the immediate past Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Biyi Odunlade, members of Modakeke Progressive Union led by Hon Wale Amusan, traditional rulers and chiefs of Ile-Ife and members of Fakunle High School Old Students Associations.

The players of Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife and Progress Academy, Modakeke-Ife accompanied by their coaches, teachers and parents were later hosted to a dinner at the Ooni’s palace by the Ooni himself who also dazzled them with foods, drinks and cash gifts.