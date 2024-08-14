Ogbese Bids Farewell to Oba Ajibola Oluyede with Dignity and Tradition

…..Installs daughter as Regent

The town of Ogbese has entered a period of solemn reflection as it bids farewell to its revered monarch, Oba Ajibola Oluyede. The burial ceremonies, steeped in tradition, have unfolded with deep respect and reverence, reflecting the late king’s profound impact on the community.

The official rites commenced with prayers offered at various places of worship across the town, uniting the community in a collective expression of grief. These prayers were followed by the opening of condolence registers at the ALAYEDE Palace and the Royal Ranch, where dignitaries, community leaders, and townspeople have been paying their last respects.

On Monday night, Kabiyesi was laid to rest in a private interment ceremony at the Royal Mausoleum. The event, marked by a somber atmosphere, was attended by close family members and select chiefs, adhering to the age-old customs that have governed the royal burials of Ogbese. The decision to conduct the burial privately underscored the intimate and sacred nature of this final rite, fitting for a monarch of Oba Ajibola Oluyede’s standing.

In a significant development following the burial, Regent Dr. Olufunto Oluyede-Campbell, the late monarch’s daughter, was installed as the new regent of Ogbese. The installation ceremony, carried out with royal pomp and pageantry, was a critical step in ensuring the continuity of leadership within the town. The regent’s installation was conducted with great care, respecting the traditions and protocols that have long been upheld by the royal family.

The installation was followed by a procession through the town, where the regent, accompanied by the chiefs and townspeople, was formally introduced to the community in her new role. The event was met with widespread support from the people of Ogbese, who see Regent Dr. Olufunto Oluyede-Campbell as a worthy successor to her father’s legacy.

Today’s activities are set to continue with a Novelty Football Match, an event that has been arranged in honour of the late Oba. The match, which will be flagged off by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, is expected to bring together the youth of Ogbese in a display of unity and respect. While the mood remains somber, the event serves as a reminder of Oba Ajibola Oluyede’s commitment to fostering community spirit during his lifetime.

The people of Ogbese continue to pay their respects, with further events planned to honour the life and legacy of Oba Ajibola Oluyede. The town remains united in its grief, finding solace in the traditions that have guided them through generations.

As reported by Hero Magazine INTL, Ogbese stands strong in the face of loss, upholding the customs that have long defined their royal heritage, even as they embrace the leadership of their new regent during this period of mourning.