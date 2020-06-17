Ondo State Governnor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has approved the recruitment of 1,000 teachers with B.ED and NCE qualifications. Two hundred vacancies are for candidates with B.ED, while 800 are for those with NCE holders.

The recruitment exercise will start within the next two weeks, as prospective candidates are urged to visit SUBEB portal for further information.

Also, Akeredolu-led government gave approval for the recruitment of health workers to fill the existing vacancies.

In order to fill the personnel gaps identified in the critical areas of the Primary Heald Care sector in the 18 local government areas of the state, the governor approved the filling of 432 vacancies in its different cadres.

The recruitment exercise, which will be facility-based, would commence in no distant time, as prospective candidates are to visit ODSPHCDA portal in due course.

The Governor spoke through the state Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaye at a press briefing at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure.