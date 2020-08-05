Ondo State Government has sealed two secondary schools within Akure metropolis.

They were sealed for violating COVID-19 protocols set by the state government for reopening of schools for students.

The two schools sealed are: CAC Grammar School, Ondo Road, Akure and Akure Academy, Oba- Ile.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Akin Asaniyan, the schools were closed for not complying with all the COVID-19 protocols.

He noted that students were seen in the affected schools roaming the street, clearing bushes and staying in unclean environment.

The permanent secretary said government would not tolerate abysmal performance of the schools, stressing that “there is no single preparation, therefore the schools will remain sealed until basic things are put in place.”

He added ,”this issue of COVID -19 is an unusual and strange trend and very dangerous issue which needed prompt attention because it involves lives”.