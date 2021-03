The Ondo state government has released the posting of 42 permanent secretaries in the state to various ministries and parastatals.

On Wednesday, the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu sworn in 19 Permanent Secretaries to make up the figure.

The posting shows that some permanent secretaries changed ministries.

See Postings:

POSTING OF PERMANENT SECRETARIES IN ONDO STATE

C.A ALABI (MRS) – OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR

2.F.A ADEGOKE (MRS) – POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC AFFAIRS DEPT

DR. NIRAN IKUOMOLA –

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT BOARD BUNMI ALADE – MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC PLANNING AND BUDGET

5.C.K. AKINRINSOLA. Esq – MINISTRY OF JUSTICE