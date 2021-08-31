The Ondo State Government has released the results of the 2021 Common Entrance Examination, also known as Placement Examination into the state public secondary Schools.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science & Technology, Mrs Lola Amuda said the move was in tandem with the earlier promise to release the results in about two weeks.

About 69,000 candidates sat for the Common Entrance Examination at 271 designated centres across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Mrs. Lola Amuda lauded the peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the examination which took place about a fortnight ago throughout the state and thanked the state government for providing the needed logistics.

She said candidates can henceforth log on to www.odsgexams.com, enter their registration pin number to check their results.

Olaoluwa Meshack

DDI/Head Info Unit.

30/08/2021