Ondo state government has warned encroachers of government farmlands against taking unauthorised possession and sale of these lands to people.

The permanent secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Sunday Akintomide said this while speaking to journalists in his office saying the farmlands that have been encroached upon are Mariwo Farm settlement in Ifedore local government Area, Onisere Farm settlement in Idanre Local government area, Ile Oluji Farm settlement in Ile- Oluji Okeigbo local government area and Okitipupa Farm settlement in Okitipupa local government area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary said the Govt is aware that some authorized person’s are selling government farmlands to individual and group of people who are not aware that the land belongs to the government.

While informing the public, Mr Akintomide said in the case of Mariwo farm settlement in Ifedore Local government area, Ondo state government has 270 hectares which starts from Aponmu river beside Elizade University, Ikara mokin, both left and the right sides up to Ero community belongs to Ondo State Government.

The Permanent Secretary admonished any one buying land in Mariwo to confirm the authencity of the land from the Ministry of Lands before making payment.

He noted that all Farm settlement in the state are predominantly for farming and the government is not willing to sell to individuals or group of people.

The permanent secretary therefore warned that anyone who buys land in these areas are buying at his/her own risk while warning land speculators to stay clear of all government farmlands saying anyone caught in the act will face the full wrath of the law.

Bisi Lawani

Ministry of Agriculture

22nd July 2021