For Immediate Release

The Ondo State Government has ordered that BOLA KOMO CLUB, located opposite Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, be closed down forthwith.

The closure order is with immediate effect; and shall remain in force indefinitely, until further notice.

It is pertinent to note that this order comes on the heels of a painstaking monitoring and surveillance effort culminating in a detailed profiling of the facility as a hot spot by security agencies.

Residents are, therefore, advised to note this order as anyone found around the facility does that at his or her own risk.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

September 1, 2021