ODSG hands over 100 hectares of land for Sunshine Medical City

As part of efforts to deliver on its promise to provide qualitative healthcare to residents of the state, the Ondo State government has handed over a hundred hectare of land to Medicus International for the establishment of Sunshine Medical City.

Showing the Medicus team round the parcel of land located along the Akure-Owo express way, the Special Adviser to the governor on health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye said the Sunshine Medical City will be a medical tourism arena where all ailments can be treated.

Dr Adeyeye explained that the medical city is intended to provide medicare for complex cases for which many Nigerians have had to travel abroad for treatment.

He disclosed that Medicus International will be investing $1.1b on the Sunshine Medical City with the equivalent of 400 billion Naira, making it a world class institution for which residents of the state has so much to gain .

The Special Adviser added that over ten thousand job opportunities will be provided for residents of the state, as the project will also open up the state socio-economically.

The Team Lead of Medicus International, Chief Oludare Bello said the provision of the land was a fulfillment of the promise that was made by the state government, November last year, when the project was conceived and the memorandum of understanding was signed.

Chief Bello thanked the government for the confidence and trust reposed in Medicus International, which in his words has elicited the political will the project is enjoying.

He explained that the state is the major share holder in the Sunshine Medical City project which when completed will be the best Medical Center in the country.

The Team lead placed certain demand on the government which include providing other titles and the Certificate of Occupancy which in his words, will give investors the confidence to invest their funds.

After inspection of the parcel of land, the certificate of the land was handed over to Medicus International by the Special Adviser to the governor on health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye in company of other top government functionaries who are members of government team.

Some members of the team include: The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, PS ministry of lands and housing, Surveyor General and representation from relevant Agencies.

In another development, the State government team and that of Medicus International met to iron out issues that will expedite the take off of the Sunshine City.

At this meeting, the Team Lead of Medicus International, Chief Bello thanked the state government for the goodwill enjoyed by Medicus international.

He said the Medical City project has come to stay as lots of underground work had been done since the MOU was signed, such as; the physical planning, sourcing for financiers and other spade work to enable Medicus move to sight in no distant time.

Chief Bello explained that the project will whorehouse an 800 beded Worldclass hospital, 250 housing units, Five and Three Star Hotels, Recuperation Center and other social amenities.

He also added that part of the socioeconomic benefit is that Nigerians that will be part of the medical team will have the opportunity of being trained in Gamany.

The Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde who represented the governor at the meeting, appreciated civil servants in the government team and Medicus international for the fruitful deliberation while assuring that government will do the needful to ensure the project soon becomes a reality.