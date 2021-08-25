The Ondo State Government said it has employed no fewer than 1, 843 new workers in the state public service, even as 6,106 workers have also been promoted across all ministries, departments and agencies of the government.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Pastor ‘Niran Adeyemo, made this known in Akure while briefing journalists on the activities to mark the 2021 Public Service Day celebration. He explained that the new staff were recruited in to the critical sectors including education, engineering and health.

The 2021 Public Service Day celebration which started yesterday interfaced with a cross section of officers on grade level 12 and above and later grade level 10 and below at Adegbemile Cultural Centre, would be rounded off on tomorrow with Public Lecture at the The Dome.

The theme of the two-day event is, “Deploying Technology to Sustain and Enhance Service Delivery in the face of challenging COVID-19 pandemic Climate”.

Adeyemo revealed that the recent recruitment and promotion exercises came about following the approval of the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“The government has promoted a total of 6,106 workers in the civil service. Most of the workers have received their promotion letters, while some are still collecting theirs now. We have also recruited 1,200 teachers who have undergone training.

“We have also recently employed 18 qualified engineers into the Ministry of Works to work in the ongoing infrastructural projects across the state. About 625 primary health workers have also been recruited and they had been sent to the 18 local government areas of the state . The few ones that are on temporary appointments have had their appointment regularised”, the HoS emphasised.

Speaking on the issue of percentage payment of workers’ salaries, the HoS revealed that the government pays salaries based on the amount that came to the state as allocation, assuring that the matter would soon be resolved.

Adeyemo commended Governor Akeredolu for prioritising the welfare of workers in the state, but called on the workers to show understanding, eschew any form of misconducts and give their best on their beats.

He encouraged workers to adhere strictly to their motto in their reform effort which is “to do my best for a better society”, adding that to whom much is given, much is required.

At the interactive session yesterday Adeyemo urged civil servants to improve themselves on the use of Information and Communication Technology(ICT) to be able to move on with the new trend in public service.

“I consider it also necessary to keep you abreast of some of the positive strides recorded and being recorded by this administration.

The Government is not only living true to its promises, delivering massive infrastructural transformation in road expansion and rehabilitation across the nooks and crannies of the state; embarking on agricultural revolution and rural development, empowering the people through micro-credit support; improving revenue generation, it has also made the issue of workers’ welfare a priority.

“Recall that this administration inherited seven-month unpaid salaries and allowances. Within a space of about two years, the salary backlogs are almost completely cleared, leaving only a month. To date, the promotions of all eligible officers are being effected and works are in progress for the 2022 promotion exercise,” the Head of Service emphasised.