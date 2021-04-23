University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo will continue to enjoy government’s support towards ensuring that it achieves the goal of providing world class health care services to people of the state.

The Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa gave the assurance while playing host to the management of UNIMED led by its Vice Chancellor, Professor Adesegun Fatusi.

The Acting Governor thanked the management of the institution for its contributions to development of the health sector

Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the efforts being made by the university which have led to establishment of some other medical facilities in other states of the federation.

Earlier, the Vice chancellor of UNIMED, Professor Adesegun Fatusi noted that the love which the people have for the Akeredolu administration manifested in his victories both at poll for his reelection and election tribunal.

While commending the administration for its support so far, Professor Fatusi said the institution will not relent in delivering qualitative health care services to the people of Ondo state.

Tona Sina-Adeyeye,

Director/Hop.,

Deputy Governor’s Office.