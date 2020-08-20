Ondo State Government has affirmed its commitment to peaceful elections in the State, as eligible voters are set to vote for candidates of their choice in the State’s Local Government election scheduled to hold on Saturday, 22nd August, 2020 across the 18 local government areas of the State.

Speaking while playing host to the management staff of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), led by the Agency’s Acting Director, Mrs Wumi Famuyiwa, in his office, in Akure, the state capital, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo said the government would ensure free, fair and violence free poll by August 22, 2020.

He added that the local government election would serve as testing of popularity of the ruling party in the State so as to re-strategise where they noticed that they are not doing well before the governorship election.

The Information Commissioner also charged the Orientation Agency to double its efforts in sensitising the public on adherence to protocols of preventing COVID-19, adding that change in normal life might be difficult.

He emphasized that mass awareness and education will go a long way in combating the virus from spreading.

He maintained that the Ministry of Information and Orientation is ready to cooperate and synergize with the NOA to ensure adequate public enlightenment at this period of pandemic and elections.

He, then congratulated the Acting Director of the Agency in the State on her new status.

In her remarks, the Acting Director of the National Orientation Agency in the State, Mrs. Wumi Famuyiwa, said it is imperative to visit the State Ministry of Information and Orientation, to familiarise with the Ministry that’s saddled with the responsibilities of informing and educating the public on government policies and programmes.

The Acting Director hinted that the NOA has began massive voters education across the State to sensitise voters on the need to ensure violence free polls during the local government elections and the forthcoming governorship election.