Consequent upon our mandate to assist Local governments in collecting their revenues and disbursing accordingly , Ondo State Internal Revenue Service remitted the sum of Twelve Million Naira to all the eighteen (18) local governments in Ondo State, being for Radio and Television Licensing fee .

The cheque was presented by the Executive Chairman ODIRS Mr. Tolu Adegbie to Mr. Segun Odunsanya, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs today the 23rd day of June 2020.

Presenting the cheque to the Permanent Secretary, the Chairman Mr. Tolu Adegbie said the amount is relatively lower as a result of paucity of funds being the Covid-19 pandemic effect on general economy.

In response Mr. Segun Odunsanya who received on behalf of all the 18 local governments appreciated the Chairman and stated that he prays this global pandemic vanishes in no time so as to enable ODIRS delve deeper into other aspects of revenue generation for the local governments and the state in general.

He appreciated the Chairman for continually striving to improve internally generated revenue despite all the challenges.