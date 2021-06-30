The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Edo State, H.E. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Wednesday submitted to the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) the report of the APC South South reconciliation committee.

Odigie-Oyegun who is Chairman of the reconciliation committee submitted the report to the CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe at the APC National Secretariat. Other members of the reconciliation committee present were former Deputy Governor of Edo State, H.E. Lucky Imasuen (Secretary); Sen. Clever Ikisikpo and Dr. Mariam Ali.

Represented by the reconciliation committee’s Secretary, Odigie-Oyegun said the committee met with a majority of party leaders in the South South notably the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire among others.

“We have examined issues confronting the states comprising the zones in all the states. That is the purpose of this report It is our hope that the party will take time out to study critically the content of this report and therefore apply the recommendations. Odigie-Oyegun said.

In his remarks, the CECPC Secretary said the Reconciliation Committee did not pursue any agenda against any party leader in the South South but came as a child of necessity to resolve issues amongst APC members in the region.

Akpanudoedehe said the report will be forwarded to the National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the entire CECPC for advisement and consideration.

Akpanudoedehe: “Sometime in December, last year, we decided to leverage on your collective personality and integrity to sow peace into our party in our region. We recognized the fact that all politics is local and we set up this reconciliation committee in that wise. We saw that there was unnecessary strife within the party in our region. Most of our leaders were not at peace with each other. We also saw the need for us as a people to have a united front, to enable us build a consensus on issues affecting us as a people.

“The Reconciliation Committee came as a child of necessity to enable our people to talk to themselves and resolve issues amongst our party members in the region.

“We trust that you have deployed your experience into the task. We will forward the report to the National Chairman and the entire Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the recommendations in the report will be taken under advisement.

“May I state in conclusion that, conflicts are part of everyday life and will always exist in organizations. Conflict is one of the most inevitable things in life and occurs at all levels of human society-at home, school, groups, etc. it is caused by the struggle by diverse individuals seeking access to limited resources or the control of political power, identity, value or ideology. This is a fact, therefore avenues and channels must always exist for persons to talk and express their grievances.

“We may not achieve 100% peace in the process, but like Winston Churchill said, it is better to Jaw-Jaw, than to War-War. We thank you for your service to the party.”