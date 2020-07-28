The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission has released the timetable for Chairmanship and Councillorship elections with The polls hold on August 22.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the body, Prof Yomi Dinakin today in Akure.

The timetable for the election which will hold on Saturday 22nd August is as follows.

Publication of Notice of poll-Tuesday 28th- Thursday 30th July

Training of Adhoc staff-Tuesday, 11th- Friday, 14th August.