The screening of Commissioner nominees by the Ondo State House of Assembly billed to continue today (Tuesday, 30/11/2021) has been rescheduled.

The exercise which started yesterday (Monday 29/11/2021) was suspended because the Chairman House Committee on Selection and the Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David is indisposed.

The exercise will continue tomorrow Wednesday 1st December,2021 at 1pm at the Conference Room of the Speaker.

In a Press statement signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development, Akogun Olugbenga Omole the House regretted all inconveniences caused by the suspension.

We enjoined the remaining Commissioner nominees to report promptly on the rescheduled date with all necessary documents.

Nine of the nominees were screened yesterday while the remaining five were earlier scheduled for appearance today.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

30th November,2021.