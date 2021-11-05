The Ondo State House of Assembly has restated commitment to transparency and accountability in the conduct of government business.

Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David stated this on Thursday at plenary while receiving reports of House Committee on Public Accounts on the audited accounts of the state and the eighteen Local Governments.

Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Festus Adefiranye while submitting his report urged the House to carry out the recommendations in order to entrench sanity in government business.

Rt Honourable Oleyelogun in his response commended the Committee members for their hardwork which translated in the timely submission of their reports.

He assured stakeholders, especially the tax payers that the recommendations in the report shall be implemented to the letter.

” I wish to assure every stakeholder and especially the tax payers that the recommendations contained in the reports shall be implemented to the letter through necessary follow-up mechanisms”.

The Speaker also commended the Auditor General for Local Governments and the State Auditor General for their usual prompt submission of audited reports to the parliament.

According to the Speaker, the two Senior officials of the state have consistently demonstrated high degree of professionalism, brilliance and ethical standards in the performance of their duties.

He urged them not to renege in their present efforts.

Meanwhile, consideration of reports of Auditor General for Local Governments for the year 2016-2019 has commenced.

Consequently, the House received report of the Committee on Assembly Personnel Related Matter. In view of this, the Speaker ruled according to the Committee’s recommendations; that, Barr. Jaiyeola B.T’s appointment as the Clerk of the House should be considered substantive and concluded by the Ondo State House of Assembly Commission being the most senior officer in the service of the House while the appointment of Deputy Clerk should be suspended pending the time the new Clerk will put in place necessary administrative structures to function effectively.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youths and Sports Development.

5th November,2021.