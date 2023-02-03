ODHA RATIFIES CHIEF JUDGE APPOINTMENT, MEMBERS OF JUDICIAL SERVICE COMMISSION

Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed Justice Odusola Aiyedun Olusegun as the substantive Chief judge of the State.

It also confirmed Mrs. Akinseloyin Florence Omolola; Jombo Omofunmilewa and Adeniyan Olatunji Stanley as members of the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission.

The confirmation came after a unanimous decision of the lawmakers at a plenary presided over by the Speaker,Rt.Hon.

Oleyelogun Bamidele David.

Earlier, while presenting the recommendations of the selection Committee of the House on behalf of the Speaker , the Deputy Speaker , Rt.Hon.Samuel Aderoboye noted that Odusola who was the Acting Chief judge and Members of the Judicial Service Commission nominees were found eligible and suitable for the offices upon their screening .

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi who commended the Committee for a job well done, moved a motion for the confirmation of the appointment of Justice Odusola which was seconded by the Lawmaker representing Akoko South West 1 ,Akogun Olugbenga Omole.

The Lawmaker who is from his Local Government, Hon.Prince Abayomi Akinruntan while speaking glowingly about him, described the new CJ as an upright Judge and prominent leader.

He affirmed that, he has served the State in various capacity, hence competent for the position and will perform excellently in the new position.

Mr. Speaker urged the Chief Judge to use his wealth of experience to further reposition the State judiciary for optimum performance.

Oleyelogun while congratulating him, enjoined Odusola to use his position to establish a robust relationship between the arms of government in the State .

Consequently, after the approval of the Lawmakers, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon.Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi moved a motion for the confirmation of Members of the State Judicial Service Commission.

The New Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola while addressing the House during the plenary thanked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the State House of Assembly for considering him worthy to serve the people, pledging to work and maintain good relationship with other arms of government towards ensuring speedy dispensation of justice .

The new Chief Judge has been on acting capacity since November 7, 2022 before his confirmation.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David while welcoming Honourable Members to the House after some weeks of recess announced that the House shall suspend plenary session due to the forthcoming general elections while a 72 hours notice will be given to members by the Clerk before resumption with the directive of the Speaker.

In a related development, Mr. Speaker urged stakeholders to work towards ensuring availability of petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as Petrol and to be sold at normal pump price for the benefit of the masses.

Consequently, the Speaker reiterated reason for the redesigning of Nigeria currency as a good step for economic recovery, but appealed to the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefele to do the needful in resolving the hardship of getting cash over the counter and said that all hands must be on deck for sustainability of democracy in the forthcoming general elections.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

2nd February, 2023.