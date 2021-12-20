The Ondo State House of Assembly has postponed the screening of nominees for the House of Assembly Service Commission.

The nominees were to appear before the Selection Committee of the House on Monday 20th December, 2021.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David, a new date will be communicated to the nominees.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

20th December,2021.