Members of the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association and the affiliates have suspended their industrial dispute with the state government after a protracted intervention by stakeholders and traditional rulers.

At a parley with Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday in Akure, the medical practitioners called on the state government to honour the terms of the agreement reached with them especially payment of their outstanding salaries in line with their colleagues in the civil service.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, Doctor Adegbehingbe Stella thanked Lawmakers and other Stakeholders for their intervention but called for prompt payment of their outstanding dues to act as stimulants to members who have been out of work for sometime.

She equally called on government not to intimidate any members for participating in the strike through any form of victimisation.

Other affiliate members who spoke at the parley urged government to look into payment of stipulated welfare packages to doctors as a way of checkmating massive drift of professionals in the medical profession.

Speaking earlier, Chairman House Committee on Health Honourable (Dr) Abiodun Faleye and other Lawmakers pledged to reach out to necessary stakeholders with a view to iron out grey areas and stemming incessant industrial disputes in the health sector of Ondo State.

The occasion had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Olaniran Ikuemola, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Uche Odionyema and other affiliate officers of the body of medical practitioners in Ondo State.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

1st September,2021.