ODHA EMPATHIZES WITH THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OVER FUEL AND NAIRA SCARCITY

Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed displeasure over the current challenges and hardships people are currently facing over the scarcity of fuel and naira.

In a Press Release signed by the Spokesman of Ondo State House of Assembly,Akogun Olugbenga Omole,the House condemned the way some banks refused to accept deposits of old notes in Akure despite the Supreme Court’s Order and the advice of the Council of States that such notes should not be rejected.

While calling on members of the pubic to continue to be law abiding and patient with the current situation,the House of Assembly empathized with all and sundry,saying that nobody is left out of this untold hardship.

The Speaker,Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the matter and also find a lasting solution to the problem of fuel scarcity in order to bring sucour to Nigerians.

The Speaker expressed appreciation to the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN CON) for his doggedness at ensuring that he is always at the forefront in upholding the rule of law and giving priority to the welfare of the citizens of Ondo State.

Oleyelogun on behalf of the APC Caucus in the House of Assembly expressed optimism that the challenge of fuel and naira scarcity would soon become a thing of the past, called on the People of the State to remain steadfast ensures that the flaggbear of All Progressives Congress,APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as the next President of Nigeria as he is the only one amongst the Presidential Candidates that is on the side of the people at this trying time.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole
Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

15th February,2023.

