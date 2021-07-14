The Ondo State House of Assembly has constituted ten more committees as part of efforts to reposition the House for greater performance.

They include the committees on Judiciary, Inter-parliamentary relations, water resources, labour and productivity and Diaspora and International relations.

Others are Ethic and privileges, Women Affairs, Solid minerals, Special and Disable and Committee on lnter-gover mental Affairs.

While inaugurating the Committees at plenary on Tuesday, the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David urged members to work conscientiously towards enhancing the performance of the House.

The House also sympathized with the staff and students of lrun- Ogbagi Akoko Anglican Grammar School following the recent rainstorm that wreaked havoc on the school buildings thus bringing academic activities to a halt.

The Lawmaker representing Akoko North-west constituency2, Honourable Taofeek Oladele had earlier briefed the House at plenary on the ugly incident and called for assistance from concerned authorities.

In his response the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David appealed to the Ministries of Works and Education to come to the aid of the school so that normal academic activities can resume.

In another development,the Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development Akogun Olugbenga Omole urged Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic to do the country proud while in Japan.

Omole in a press release urged Ondo State athletes in the team to make team spirit respect and fairplay their guiding principle.

He urged the athletes to shun any act that could tarnish their image and that of the country at large.

The Tokyo Olympic games is expected to take off on July 23rd,2021.

First batch of the 61 member Nigerian contingent had earlier departed the country for Japan while the second batch departed on Tuesday,13th July.

Ondo State has three representatives on the team. They are Odunayo Adekuoroye (weight-lifting), Aminat Adeniyi, (weight-lifting) and Coach Purity Akuh ( wrestling).

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development