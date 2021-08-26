The Ondo State House of Assembly has appealed to the Doctors’ on strike to please toe the line of peace and return to work in the interest of the good people.

Efforts to resolve the industrial dispute generated by the striking members of the Nigeria Medical Association in Ondo State had hit the rock.

Deliberating on the development on Thursday at plenary, Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly expressed deep concern on the aftermath of the strike on the people.

They noted that the strike had triggered mortality among patients who now have to patronize quack doctors because they lack the wherewithal to attend standard hospitals in view of the high charges placed on them.

The Lawmakers appealed to relevant authorities to find a way of procuring an amicable solution to the industrial crisis which has triggered brain-drain amongst medical personnel in the state

In his ruling, Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Prophet Oleyelogun Bamidele David noted that the industrial dispute has lasted for so long and there is need to put an end to all.

He called on for a tripartite meeting which would involve Medical personnel, the executive arm and the Legislative arm with a view to fashion out an amicable solution to the lingering crisis.

In another development, the House at plenary frowned at indiscriminate use of the Assembly Vehicle registration plate and disguise of same by members of the public.

The Speaker, noted that Assembly Vehicle registration plate are the exclusive preserve for serving Lawmakers.

He called on Law enforcement agencies to arrest anyone culpable in the act, all unregistered vehicles and violators should be arrested and prosecuted.

More so, the Assembly has given legislative backing to Amotekun Commander to proceed on the resolution of the Assembly on the same.

In the same vein, the House frowned at the high increase of sand and other related materials by Tipper/Lorry owners Association.

While commending Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN for swiftly proscribing the Tipper /Lorry Association, the Lawmakers also enjoined tipper owners to revert to the old price in the interest of the good people of Ondo State.

Meanwhile, the House has sympathized with the good citizen of Akure community on the recent overflow of Ala river thus wreaking havoc on various quarters in the state capital.

While speaking passionately on the effect of the flood, the Lawmaker representing Akure south, Honourable Sunday Olajide solicited to concerned authorities to please provide a permanent solution to the overflow. In addition, the residents has been advised to stop dumping waste in river to avoid recurrence in the future.

He thanked the Governor for the immediate channelisation of the river and also advocated a concrete channelisation of the Ala river as a permanent solution.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

26th August, 2021.