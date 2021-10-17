The Lawmakers elected on the Platform of All Progressives Congress in the Ondo State House of Assembly has congratulated the Chairman, Ade Adetimehin on his reelection as the Chairman of the Party.

While reacting to his emergence as the state Chairman of the party, the Lawmakers described Adetimehin as a bridge builder and one who has wedged the party in Ondo State and kept members as one indivisible entity.

“Adetimehin has kept faith in the oneness of members and has repositioned the party as a political force to the envy of all”.

“His emergence is a testimony of his hardworking acts and selfless efforts towards greatness.

While congratulating the party Chairman and the newly elected State Executives of the Party on their emergence for another term, the APC Caucus in the Assembly pledged their unalloyed support towards moving the party to an enviable pedestal.

They called on the new party officers to do more to keep members intact to sustain her current status among her equals across the country.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

ODHA Spokesperson.