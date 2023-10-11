Today, October 11, is International Day of the Girl- Child. Let’s celebrate her, give her a sense of self-worth because she matters!

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations; it is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl. October 11, 2012, was the first Day of the Girl Child. The observation supports more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender. This inequality includes areas such as access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection from discrimination, violence against women and forcedchild marriage.[The celebration of the day also “reflects the successful emergency of girls and young women as a distinct cohort in development policy, programming, campaigning and research.”