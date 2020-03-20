General News

Obaseki hosts Oba of Benin, other traditional rulers in Govt House

ondoevents 4 hours ago
0

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, met with members of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs led by his Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at the EXCO Chambers in Government House, Benin City.

Key issues discussed at the meeting include the state government’s steps to ward off the coronavirus pandemic; plans by government to cope with the fallout of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other sundry matters.

Top government functionaries in the meeting include Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele.

Others are Commissioner for Local Government and Community Matters, Hon. Monday Osaigbovo and Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Hon. Osaro Idah.

Show More

Related Articles

13 hours ago

FOLIAGE KICKS OFF SENSITIZATION OF THE PUBLIC ON COVID-19 IN AKURE

3 days ago

Re: Illness of those stubbornly against Oshiomhole deadlier than Coronavirus By Ayodele Gbenga Oladimeji

4 days ago

Appeal Court puts off hearing in Oshiomhole’s appeal

1 week ago

Aisha Buhari celebrates #IWD2020, charges guidance counsellors on student development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close