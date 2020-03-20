Obaseki hosts Oba of Benin, other traditional rulers in Govt House

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, met with members of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs led by his Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at the EXCO Chambers in Government House, Benin City.

Key issues discussed at the meeting include the state government’s steps to ward off the coronavirus pandemic; plans by government to cope with the fallout of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other sundry matters.

Top government functionaries in the meeting include Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele.

Others are Commissioner for Local Government and Community Matters, Hon. Monday Osaigbovo and Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Hon. Osaro Idah.