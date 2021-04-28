The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said his government will continue to transparently and judiciously use the state’s resources for the development of the state and improve the livelihoods of the people.

Obaseki gave the assurance at a dinner party organised in honour of the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier at the Government House, Benin City.

Others at the event are the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; Edo Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie Esq., and the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Esther Edigin, among others.

According to Obaseki, “One thing we can assure you is that we are trying as much as possible to operate a global standard in Edo; as a government and as a people, we strive to run a very transparent and accountable government.”

“Whatever resources and support we receive, I want to assure that it will be used judiciously. We will account for every resource that is given to the people of Edo,” he reassured.

The governor said that his administration is looking forward to more collaboration with the French Government that will further help the state to develop.

Obaseki noted: “In the last few days, we have talked about a whole range of issues, from migration, human trafficking, through to our heritage and their willingness to participate in conversations about the return of our works back to Benin.

“We talked about climate change, education and the challenges that we are facing with deforestation; we talked about the help that they are giving us in technology and health care as they have various initiatives.”

On his part, the French Ambassador to Nigeria said: “It is a very good thing to know more about Edo culture; I want to also say that we are very impressed with what we have seen on the ground since we arrived in the state.

“We have very many possibilities of cooperation with your Excellency. We mentioned the fight against human trafficking, which is an important issue; we mentioned climate change. What I want to assure you is that this visit will have a follow up.”

“We want to work more with your government and this is what we are going to do in the next few months,” he added.