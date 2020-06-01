Receives Scientific Equipment from Seeding Labs, Boston, USA.

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa formerly known as Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) has won the 2020 Seeding Labs Instrumental Access Program Scientific Equipment award.

The Department of Biological Sciences at OAUSTECH is one of the 18 outstanding Departments at universities in 10 countries across the globe chosen by Seeding Labs to receive scientific equipment through the Seeding Labs’ 2020 Instrumental Access program. The selection of awardees for donation of science equipment was carried out through a highly competitive and rigorous selection process.

According to Christina Viola Srivastava, the Director of Programmes at Seeding Labs, “the 2020 Instrumental Access awardees were selected for their potential to solve problems and change lives through science.” Speaking in the same vein, Dr Melissa P. Wu, the Seeding Labs’ CEO, stated that “it’s critical that all scientists around the world have the tools they need to solve problems that impact us all”.

In his remarks, OAUSTECH’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday R. Ogunduyile expressed his delight at the development, stressing that the University would always be grateful to Seeding Labs for the donation of a large quantity of scientific equipment. He lauded the feat and asserted that the award is another milestone in the quest to make OAUSTECH a hub of research and innovation.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed deep appreciation to the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) for introducing the Seeding Labs’ Equipment donation program to the University and for the Governor’s provision of tremendous support (financial and technical expertise) at every stage of the application process. He stated that this was a clear indication of Governor Akeredolu’s passion for the enhancement of quality of education in Ondo State.

The Vice-Chancellor also thanked the Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Femi Agagu and the Chairman of Council of OAUSTECH, Prof. Akinbo Adesomoju for their immense contributions to make the application a success. He further expressed deep appreciation to Prof. Aina O. Adeogun of the Department of Zoology, University of Ibadan for her selfless and unquantifiable contributions to the successful outcome of the application for Seeding Labs’s 2020 Instrumental Access Program Scientific Equipment Award.

In a chat with OAUSTECH News, the lead Researcher/featured scientist of the team that won the award for the University Prof Funmilola Agbebi and her co-recipient, Dr Soji O. Fakoya were happy with the development stating that it is quite rewarding that they have received this award as one of the 2020 Seeding Labs awardees for OAUSTECH and thanked the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN for all the assistance given to them and the institution towards receiving this award.

Prof. Funmilola Agbebi who also took the delivery of the items of equipment on behalf of the Management on Monday, 11th May, 2020 at the Main Campus in Okitipupa, expressed her happiness with the development. She maintained that the multi-million naira worth items of research equipment donated by Seeding Labs would be of great benefit to both students and staff of the University in the field of science and science-based disciplines

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa is a State owned University with a mission to provide sound scientific, technological and professional training, identify technological needs and problems, solve them within the context of community and national needs and sustainable development. The University was established in 2008 by the Ondo State Government as Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa but the name of the University was changed to Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) on the 31st of December, 2019.

Seeding Labs is a non-profit making charitable corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA that strives to empower every scientist to transform the world. Seeding Labs has built a coalition of more than 170 public and private sector partners to provide scientists in developing nations with lab equipment, training, and opportunities to collaborate with experts in their field and to use these vital resources to improve education, research, and economic development.

To date, Seeding Labs has shipped over 255 tons of lab equipment to 79 institutions in 36 countries around the world. Additional information on Seeding Labs and Instrumental Access is available at http://seedinglabs.org/; on Facebook at Facebook.com/SeedingLabs; and on Twitter at @SeedingLabs.